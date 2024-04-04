Keep Montgomery County Beautiful kicks off cleanup month in West Carrollton

“We’re here to support residents as they do their part to beautify Montgomery County,” said Chris Hoffman, executive director of Keep Montgomery County Beautiful.

The cleanup was Wednesday afternoon at Erie-Canal Park at 5641 Marina Drive.

The group has six to eight large-scale cleanups planned for April, Hoffman said. Those interested in learning more or signing up can visit kmcbohio.org or call Hoffman at 937-781-3064.

“We can help them with getting the supplies that we need, including litter grabbers, bags, gloves and disposal if necessary,” he said. “We also have resources and supplies to help with beautification projects as well. It’s all free.”

Whether it’s a small cleanup or a large-scale effort, Hoffman stressed the importance of keeping the region litter-free.

“Everybody deserves to live a in a clean, green, beautiful community,” he said. “Even if it’s as small as a neighbor cleaning up their own property or a neighborhood cleaning up their whole neighborhood, it has a huge impact on our community as a whole.”