Kendell sworn in as Municipal Court judge; Watkins now Miami County’s prosecutor

“I am very humbled,” Kendell said during remarks at a private ceremony July 20. He said he will be fair and “respect everyone who comes in the courtroom.”

Kendell was sworn in by Court of Appeals Judge Jeff Welbaum of Troy, who hired him at the prosecutor’s office in 1993.

County Commissioner Greg Simmons said Kendell has a compassion to serve. Added Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, “From the bottom of his heart to the top of his heart, he is all about doing what is right.”

Kendell has been the county prosecutor since 2013. He will serve the remainder of Nasal’s unfinished term as Municipal Court judge. He will need to run for election in November 2025, if interested in retaining the role.

Kendell is a graduate of Edison Community College with an associate degree in engineering, a bachelor’s degree in economics and economic theory from Wright State University and he received his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1996.

He began his law career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge Alice McCollum and later became a law clerk for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office from 1993 to 1996. In 1996, he became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Miami County and later became the first assistant prosecuting attorney from 2011 to 2013. He also served as prosecutor for the city of Tipp City from 2000 to 2011.

Watkins acting as prosecutor

Following the resignation of Kendell, Paul M. Watkins was appointed as the county’s acting prosecuting attorney. Watkins, who was the first assistant county prosecutor under Kendell, was appointed by the county commissioners.

Watkins, of Tipp City, was recognized by Commission President Simmons for his service so far at the prosecutor’s office, including as a legal intern in the office, then juvenile court prosecutor and most recently as the first assistant prosecuting attorney. The commissioners look forward to continuing to work with him, Simmons said.

“It is bittersweet for our office with Tony leaving ... he is going to do a great job,” Watkins told commissioners. “He has compiled an awesome staff in our office ... I would like the opportunity to continue to carry the torch, continue doing what Tony has taught me to do.”