dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering city manager search on hold after 4 candidate interviews for job

The process to replace longtime City Manager Mark Schwieterman is on hold as Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is out of town on a planned trip, officials said. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The process to replace longtime City Manager Mark Schwieterman is on hold as Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is out of town on a planned trip, officials said. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

KETTERING — No Kettering City Council activity is expected on the search for the next city manager until at least later this month after four candidates were interviewed.

The process to replace longtime City Manager Mark Schwieterman is on hold as Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is out of town on a planned trip, officials said.

“No formal decision will be made regarding the process until at least the end of September,” Kettering Community Information Manager Mary Azbill said in an email.

ExploreEDUCATION: Free school lunch signups slow since return to pre-COVID income-based policy

Council interviewed four candidates over three days late last week, officials said. They include:

• Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser.

• Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson.

• Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas.

• Molly Mehner, deputy city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Lehner declined to say if council had narrowed its search after the interviews, which were held in executive sessions earlier this month.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering schools add safety cameras and test new visitor security program

Each of the four was interviewed for about two hours, Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher said. Fisher declined to comment on the candidate interviews, but said “we’re going to finish up what we’ve got to finish when” Lehner returns.

The four were among 16 applications through late August. They included seven from Ohio and one each from Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina and Georgia, according to the city.

Recruitment will remain open until the job is filled, officials said. Lehner has said the city’s goal is to make a job offer in October.

Schwieterman, 57, announced earlier this year is leaving in late-December when his contract expires. He has spent 16 years as the city’s top administrator and has employed by Kettering for 33 years.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering city manager explains near-death event, and how EMS saved him

In Other News
1
Voss Auto Network founder, co-owner dies at 79
2
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
3
Breath of fresh air? Dayton improves on annual asthma list
4
Oakwood board of education president announces plans to leave
5
Huber Heights Schools block access to app after inappropriate message

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top