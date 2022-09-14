Kettering city manager search on hold after 4 candidate interviews for job

• Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson.

• Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas.

• Molly Mehner, deputy city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Lehner declined to say if council had narrowed its search after the interviews, which were held in executive sessions earlier this month.

Each of the four was interviewed for about two hours, Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher said. Fisher declined to comment on the candidate interviews, but said “we’re going to finish up what we’ve got to finish when” Lehner returns.

The four were among 16 applications through late August. They included seven from Ohio and one each from Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina and Georgia, according to the city.

Recruitment will remain open until the job is filled, officials said. Lehner has said the city’s goal is to make a job offer in October.

Schwieterman, 57, announced earlier this year is leaving in late-December when his contract expires. He has spent 16 years as the city’s top administrator and has employed by Kettering for 33 years.