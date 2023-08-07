Kettering College offers free certification program

The Ohio Board of Nursing has recently approved a new certification program at Kettering College to train community health workers (CHWs). The college says they have one urgent goal with implementing this program: to help eradicate healthcare barriers in underserved communities.

CHWs are an essential part of closing the gap of health care disparities. They live in the communities they serve and are entry-level health care workers who act as liaisons between medical professionals, social workers, and patients. They help patients and their families navigate and access community services, healthcare resources, and adopt healthy preventative behaviors. They serve their communities with empathy by combining education, social work, nursing, and public health services.

Johnjé Jasper, a registered nurse, is the program administrator for this program. She points out gaining trust is an essential component in health care. She says, “Minority communities sometimes distrust the medical system, which is understandable; however, we must figure out as a community how to teach people to be advocates for themselves to get the right care. By training CHWs who can relate to patients because they have shared experiences, it can often take the shame out of asking for help.”

Kettering College received a grant to create and implement this program from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The grant covers tuition, laptops, and various wrap-around services to help with expenses such as childcare or transportation. The aim is to eradicate obstacles for students who are experiencing some of the same barriers as the patients they will one day serve.

Dr. Paula Reams, dean of Nursing, laid the groundwork for bringing this certification program to Kettering College and helped write the grant application. She says, “This grant gives us the chance to help our local communities. We will we be able to educate new CHWs to help their own neighbors, and there is also a great opportunity for potentially hiring CHWs in our community outreach programs at Kettering Health.”

The certification program is completed in one semester with classes meeting in the evenings in the Dayton area. Students must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and demonstrate a commitment to improving healthcare access for underserved communities. Jasper says, “Students don’t have to have a medical background or college experience. We want to reach the population who represents the community they’re going to serve.”

The first cohort of students begins in August 2023, and applications are now being accepted at kc.edu. Kettering College has a projected goal of having 150 certified CHWs in place within three years in the Trotwood and Dayton area, two locations designated as medically underserved by the HRSA.

The program will put health care workers on the frontlines to help provide hope, connection, and empowerment for people who don’t feel seen or heard. Jasper says, “I cannot wait to see this group exceed. I get emotional when I think about what this can do to change someone’s life.”