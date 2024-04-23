Kettering College Respiratory Care student leads the way

Heather also appreciated the size of Kettering College. She says, “I had not been in school for 15 years, and I was scared to go back. I wanted a small school because it’s hard to get your needs met when you’re just a student number. Being a middle-aged mom of two and being married for a long time, I knew I needed individual attention. I wouldn’t have thrived like I have if I went to a large college.”

Whereas students might intentionally enroll at Kettering College for their faith-based curriculum, Heather admits she wasn’t seeking out this aspect but has found it to be an invaluable part of her education. Her religion courses have taught her the skills of empathy and compassion.

She says, “Religion classes highlighted that we’re taking care of people and taught us how people process grief and how that might manifest as behavior. It was a piece of education I wasn’t expecting to get, but it gave me a window into some of the thought processes and reactions patients might have, so I don’t just brush them off.”

The Respiratory Care program at Kettering College rotates its clinicals to a variety of medical facilities beyond Kettering Health. Heather says this has led her to be well-rounded and ready to work anywhere from a pediatrics unit in a hospital to a pulmonary rehab clinic. She says most people don’t think about studying to become a respiratory therapist because they simply don’t know about it as an option, but it’s an exciting career path with so many opportunities.

Heather Allyn might not fit the mold of a “typical” student, but she has shown her peers and professors at Kettering College that a student can be anyone from any walk of life. From being a stay-at-home mom who was nervous to return to college to now being at the top of her class, Heather has led the way, showing everyone it’s never too late to answer the call, even when it was the last thing you expected to hear in your life.