Kettering College to offer master of science in nursing

Kettering College, a small, faith-based healthcare college, is adding a master’s degree program to its offerings.

The degree would allow current registered nurses, who had at least a 3.0 during their bachelor’s of nursing, to get a master’s degree in nursing.

Kettering College is partners with Kettering Health, a local healthcare system sponsored by the Seventh-Day Adventists. The program would make the candidate eligible to sit for the Certified Nurse Manager and leader certification exam.

Courtney Dove, director of public relations and marketing for Kettering College, said the degree could also make students more competitive for positions like nurse manager, director of nursing, clinical nurse researcher and nurse educator.

“We are pleased that Kettering College has expanded its offerings to include an MSN program for our Nursing colleagues,” said Jennifer Shull, system chief nurse executive at Kettering Health. “This training provides knowledge that broadens the nurse’s perspective and skill in caring for patients and leading and supporting teams. We require this training for our directors of Nursing because of the additional skill and competency it provides them to be more effective leaders.”

The program is supposed to take two years or six semesters, with 39 credit hours and 460 clinical hours. Core content in the curriculum includes leadership, health promotion, organizational behavior, human resources, financial management, evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and mentoring, the college said.

For the first cohort, Dove said Kettering Health hopes to have a minimum of 15 students. The cohort begins classes in January.

Kettering College is not the only one who has recently added nursing programs to their offerings. Sinclair Community College is set to begin a bachelor of science in nursing program in January, which the college says will help fill a shortage of nurses in the area.

To learn more about Kettering’s program and application process, attend a virtual information session on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Go to www.KC.edu/MSN to sign up for the online information session.