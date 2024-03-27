BreakingNews
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

Kettering Health, collaborative helping collect feminine products for women in need

Here’s how you can help with the initiative.

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A local woman is partnering with Kettering Health and the Femme Aid Collaborative this month to collect feminine products for women in need.

Alexis Wisler, who writes for Kettering Health’s blog, partnered with the health system to help with the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products for some women.

“I came across a statistic that two out three women in poverty can’t afford period products, and that just really stood out to me,” Wisler said.

Menstrual products can cost an average of $6,000 before tax across someone’s lifetime. These items are not eligible purchases for financial assistance programs like SNAP or WIC.

ExploreColorectal cancer affecting younger patients as doctors warn of possible lifestyle factors

“In Ohio alone, nearly 33% of women below the age of 25 are faced with period poverty,” said said Lisa Geloff, administrative director of Kettering Health Medical Group OB-GYN services. “With this initiative, we may not be able to completely eradicate the problem, but we will certainly make a difference in the lives of many.”

Femme Aid Collaborative ― a Dayton-based, women-owned nonprofit organization that provides menstrual hygiene products to those in need ― will distribute the donations to local women’s shelters and other areas of need in the community.

HOW TO HELP

Through Sunday, donations of pads, tampons and liners can be dropped in marked donation barrels at participating Kettering Health medical centers and Kettering Health Medical Group OB-GYN facilities throughout the Dayton region, as well as at Kettering Health Hamilton.

In Other News
1
March restaurant recap: 10 coming soon, 9 open, 1 under new ownership...
2
Temporary liquor permit process soon to switch to online-only
3
Red Bird Pizza to open this summer in Miamisburg
4
New ACLU lawsuit challenges Ohio’s minor gender-affirming care ban
5
$1.1B Mega Millions drawing tonight, followed by $865M Powerball prize

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top