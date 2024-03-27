Kettering Health, collaborative helping collect feminine products for women in need

“I came across a statistic that two out three women in poverty can’t afford period products, and that just really stood out to me,” Wisler said.

Menstrual products can cost an average of $6,000 before tax across someone’s lifetime. These items are not eligible purchases for financial assistance programs like SNAP or WIC.

“In Ohio alone, nearly 33% of women below the age of 25 are faced with period poverty,” said said Lisa Geloff, administrative director of Kettering Health Medical Group OB-GYN services. “With this initiative, we may not be able to completely eradicate the problem, but we will certainly make a difference in the lives of many.”

Femme Aid Collaborative ― a Dayton-based, women-owned nonprofit organization that provides menstrual hygiene products to those in need ― will distribute the donations to local women’s shelters and other areas of need in the community.

HOW TO HELP

Through Sunday, donations of pads, tampons and liners can be dropped in marked donation barrels at participating Kettering Health medical centers and Kettering Health Medical Group OB-GYN facilities throughout the Dayton region, as well as at Kettering Health Hamilton.