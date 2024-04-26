Kettering man gets up to 20½ years in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of a plea agreement four counts rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each involving a child younger than 13, were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Family members reported to Kettering police that Blankenship on Aug. 27, 2023, was inside the bedroom of brothers, ages 5 and 7, and that the boys disclosed sexual abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

A Care House interview with both children also disclosed sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

Blankenship also was designated a Tier III sexual offender. Once he is released from prison he must register his address every 90 days for life.