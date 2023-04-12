Kettering moving on last phase of $5M Rosewood Arts Center renovation

KETTERING — Rosewood Arts Center’s last phase of a $5 million renovation is moving forward.
The Kettering City Council passed a measure Tuesday night to contract with Brumbaugh Construction for the third part of the Rosewood project, estimated at about $1,748,924, city records show.
Council also approved a resolution for a contract to buy furniture, fixtures and equipment at the 58-year-old facility at 2655 Olsen Drive.
That part of the project is estimated to cost $276,993, according to Kettering records. Those items will be funded by the Kettering Parks Foundation donations, as will landscaping and completion of the theater’s interior, Kettering Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts Director Mary Beth O’Dell said.
Phase III includes the renovation of the painting and drawing studios, the theater, and the establishment of a printmaking studio, according to the city’s website.
Work to renovate the former elementary school is a multi-year effort that started in September 2021. It is targeted for completion in the summer of 2023, city documents show.
Rosewood serves more than 80,000 people annually in the Dayton area through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city.
No significant structural or interior changes have occurred at the site since 1985, a year after it closed due to Kettering City Schools consolidating buildings, officials have said.
About the Author