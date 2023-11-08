Kettering school board, city council incumbents have early leads

Early Kettering results show incumbents leading for three board of education seats while another incumbent is in front for one of two city council positions.

Jennifer Slanker Kane has 38.6% and Chrissie Richard has 35.4% in the race for two seats while Bill Lautar has 60.4% for a third seat, according to partial, unofficial voting results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Meanwhile, Lisa Duvall has 72% in her bid for re-election of the District 1 city council seat while Bryan Suddith has 59% of the vote for the District 4 slot with the board of elections showing only absentee ballots counted.

>> LIVE RESULTS: Click here tonight for frequently updated election results

For school board, Kane and Richards are being challenged for full terms by Jason LeBrun and Steve White, both of whom have sought to fill recent vacancies.

Lautar and Lynn Quillen are squaring off to fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2025 for a third seat. Kane is the only of the six candidates to have been elected. Richards and Lautar were both appointed to fill vacancies in the past year.

For city council, Duvall is seeking re-election for the first time. Neither her opponent, Joseph Overholser, Bryan Suddith nor LaSue J. Juniel nor have been elected.

Juniel and Suddith are seeking the seat formerly held by longtime incumbent Bruce Duke, who is term limited.