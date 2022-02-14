Kettering schools superintendent to retire in August

KETTERING — Scott Inskeep, the Kettering City Schools superintendent, told staff and school board members on Monday that he will be retiring in August. He has been a superintendent for 20 years, the past eight in Kettering.
“Honestly, it’s just been a great opportunity,” Inskeep said of his time at Kettering schools. “I absolutely love Kettering.”
Inskeep said the announcement gives the board time to discuss the process to replace him. Since he just told staff and school board members on Monday, he said he is unsure what the process of hiring his replacement will look like.
He will make an official announcement about his retirement in March.
One key piece of Inskeep’s tenure was a strategic planning effort to define the “Portrait of a Graduate” that the school district wanted to produce. It focused on creating critical thinkers and lifelong learners who could communicate and collaborate to be good citizens.
Inskeep said he loves the students, staff, faculty and people in the district and feels he’s leaving at a time when he and the district are looking forward to a bright future.
“I just thought it was time for new leadership to take over, and they’ll do a great job,” he said.
Inskeep said he wanted the school board and teachers to hear directly from him about his retirement. He has also been serving this school year as president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the statewide organization for school superintendents.
In 2018, the district’s school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.
Inskeep was hired as Kettering’s superintendent in 2014 after guiding the small Reading district near Cincinnati for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.
