Kettering schools superintendent to retire in August

Inskeep said he loves the students, staff, faculty and people in the district and feels he’s leaving at a time when he and the district are looking forward to a bright future.

“I just thought it was time for new leadership to take over, and they’ll do a great job,” he said.

Inskeep said he wanted the school board and teachers to hear directly from him about his retirement. He has also been serving this school year as president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the statewide organization for school superintendents.

In 2018, the district’s school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.

Inskeep was hired as Kettering’s superintendent in 2014 after guiding the small Reading district near Cincinnati for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.