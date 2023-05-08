X

Kettering section of Dorothy Lane to close this week; traffic detour coming

By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

KETTERING — A section of one of Kettering’s main thoroughfares will be closed to through traffic for several hours daily starting Tuesday.

East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road will shut down from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a Montgomery County water main installation, according to the city.

Residents directly impacted will have access to their driveways during this closure and recommended detour signage will be in place, Kettering said Monday.

The county anticipates needing four to five days to complete this portion of the work, according to the city.

It’s a $1.3 million project to replace a main installed in the mid-20th century, the county said last month.

Through traffic for that stretch — which averages about is 15,530 vehicles a day will be detoured to Far Hills, East Stroop Road and Shroyer, Kettering officials said.

A similar shutdown occurred in April. The closure is the most efficient way to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said.

It is two inches in diameter larger than the current one, which is prone to rupture due to age, county Project Manager Ed Schlaack has said.

