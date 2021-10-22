Key part of $13 million U.S. 35 widening project completed

That includes maximizing bridge clearance under Woodman Drive, constructing a new median wall, widening the shoulder along that stretch of freeway and resurfacing the Woodman Drive entrance ramp to U.S. 35 westbound.

Beginning next spring, U.S. 35 eastbound will see right lane closures so crews can install a new barrier wall and rehabilitate part of the existing sound wall, Oliphant said.

Beginning next summer, U.S. 35 will experience nightly lane closures in both directions for the final paving operations.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been leading the project, which was contracted for $13.2 million. It was done simultaneously with another project to reconfigure the U.S. 35-Smithville interchange.