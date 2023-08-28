Kroger to build new store in Preble County

Kroger announced today it will build a new store location in Eaton at a former Kmart property purchased by Reid Health several years ago.

Kroger has plans to build a 72,000-square foot store in collaboration with Reid Health at 1705 N. Barron St. that will feature additional fresh products in all departments, Kroger PickUp, pharmacy with drive-thru, and a fuel center. The store will employ 100 workers, the company said.

“We have proudly served the community of Eaton since 1991 and are excited to increase job opportunities and expand access to fresh and affordable food for residents,” said Ann Reed, President of the Cincinnati/Dayton division. “Most importantly, our collaboration with Reid Health will increase access to critical healthcare services for residents as we lead with our mission to provide a world of care and build healthier lives.”

Reid Health acquired the former Kmart site in 2019 in Preble County with an eye toward the possibilities it presented, not only for potential growth of healthcare services in the community but also as a springboard for economic development, the health system said in a release.

“We’re excited to work with Kroger on this project,” said Reid Health President/CEO Craig Kinyon. “Our mission to lead our communities to well-being, one person at a time goes beyond healthcare services. This new store will expand Kroger’s offerings here and enhance the quality of life for those who call Eaton and Preble County home.”

Kroger has a store in Eaton at 1603 Barron St. that eventually will close once the new store is operational. A timeline for the new store is not ready, the company said.

“A new Kroger store with expanded offerings is something the city’s residents have wanted for several years. The expanded service and grocery availability, as well as the new employment opportunities this project will bring, are welcome additions for the City of Eaton,” said Eaton City Manager Brad Collins in a statement.

Reid Health will continue to provide health care services in Preble County at its Reid Eaton Family & Specialty Care location at 550 Hallmark Drive.

The company opened several area stores this year and has plans for other expansions and new locations.

In January, Kroger announced plans to expand its Kettering grocery store at the Eichelberger Shopping Center on Stroop Road. Plans submitted to the city indicate “proposed building expansion” that would include the adjacent former CVS Pharmacy, which closed in February 2022.

Plans show the store at East Stroop currently having 58,960 square feet, but growing to 72,903 square feet in the expansion with “Kroger to take over existing CVS space.”

The shopping center, which is across Shroyer Road from Town & Country Shopping Center near the heart of Kettering, is owned by Jack W. Eichelberger Trust, Montgomery County land records state.

In March, the company closed an East Dayton grocery store and a Riverside store that are two miles apart as it opened a new large location at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in a former Kmart location.

The Butler County Planning Commission approved plans for a 122,910-square-foot Kroger store and fuel center and 24,000 square-feet of new retail shops along Tylersville Road in July.