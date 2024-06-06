Kroger to host special event to celebrate Kettering location reopening

Kroger has announced that it will hold a special event to celebrate the grand reopening of its Kettering location at 530 E. Stroop Road.
The event is scheduled to begin on Friday, when the first 300 customers will receive a $10 Kroger gift card when the store opens at 7 a.m. There will also be a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., Mix 107.7 radio remote with promotional giveaways, a circus performer and promotional sales of 12-pound boxes of peaches.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be further circus performances as well as giveaways, including free Takis tortilla chips on Saturday and The Pine Club Restaurant House Dressing on Sunday for the first customers. On June 22, Kroger said it will also host Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The reopening came after a $13 million investment, which included a 13,000-square-foot expansion with a new bakery, deli, meat and seafood section general grocery space, an expanded parking lot, a new PickUp department and a new pharmacy.
