Kroger to open new local Marketplace location this month

The existing 68,860-square-foot Kroger, which opened at 155 N. Heincke Road in 1995, will close at 6 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a sign posted there. The pharmacy will close at 4 p.m.

The new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace is set to open at 7 a.m. Jan. 27. It will create 110 new jobs and maintain 150 employees who will transfer to the new Kroger, Miamisburg officials previously said.