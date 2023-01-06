Kroger to open new local Marketplace location this month

BreakingNews
Kroger is set to replace an almost 28-year-old storefront in Miamisburg with a new Marketplace right next door.

The existing 68,860-square-foot Kroger, which opened at 155 N. Heincke Road in 1995, will close at 6 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a sign posted there. The pharmacy will close at 4 p.m.

The new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace is set to open at 7 a.m. Jan. 27. It will create 110 new jobs and maintain 150 employees who will transfer to the new Kroger, Miamisburg officials previously said.

A sign previously posted within the existing Kroger said the new location was set to open Jan. 13.

The new Marketplace is part of an approximately $20 million redevelopment of the 23-acre site. An 18-pump fueling station and additional parking will be created on the site of the existing Kroger following its demolition.

Marketplace locations typically provide offer “full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods and toys,” according to the Cincinnati-based company’s website. Marketplace stores opened during the last two years range in size from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet, the website said.

