Large addition enhances home on 3.62 acres

Nestled among the trees alongside the Stillwater River is a 3.62-acre property that was once owned by one of the original members of the Ohio Players. At that time, the owner used the near 2,000-square-foot addition as a recording studio but, since then, the current owner transformed the space into a large family room and recreation space.

Listed for $499,950 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the custom-built contemporary home at 6345 Dog Leg Road has about 5,600 square feet of living space with the addition. Lighted brick columns accent the circular driveway that leads back to the side-entry garage and the wooden-step access to the creek and riverbanks. Two covered decks wrap around the side and rear of the house to allow private outdoor living space. Another deck is surrounded by most of the house, creating a courtyard setting with front-yard gated access.

Inside, volume ceilings provide spaciousness to the social areas while some areas are designed for quiet times. The floor plan offers a possible first-floor primary bedroom while three bedrooms are upstairs.

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with a sunken sitting area with a dual-sided fireplace. The space is used for a music room as the floating wooden-board staircase wraps around up to the balcony hallway and bedroom level. The formal living room shares the other side of the fireplace with a raised brick hearth. A vaulted ceiling extends over the living room and branches to another vaulted ceiling over the dining area.

Tucked into a corner is an updated kitchen with a vaulted ceiling and open pass-through to the living room. The kitchen has cherry cabinetry and granite counters. There are stainless-steel appliances, including a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A long rectangular window is above the double sink and there is a pantry. The kitchen and adjoining dining area have wood laminate flooring.

Off the living room and two steps down is the original formal dining room, which could be used as a family room or another entertainment space as there is a double-door closet. The dining room has access to a hallway that leads to the first-floor bedroom wing and two steps up to the game room, which is part of the recreation area of the home.

Off the hallway, which circles back to the front foyer, the first-floor bedroom is currently being used as an office with a wet bar. The bedroom has patio door access to the lower wrap-around deck and a stack-stone fireplace. There is a full bathroom and a laundry room nearby just off the hallway.

The recreational area has a separate, more casual side entrance from the covered deck. The first space is designed as an exercise room with wood laminate flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Skylights are near the original windows of the upstairs bedrooms to allow for some natural light into the second-floor rooms.

From the exercise room, French doors open into the game room, which has French doors that close the room off from the dining room. The game room has two separate closets and patio doors that open out to the courtyard deck.

Continuing through the game room is access to the 2,000-square-foot family room, which has a cathedral ceiling. There is a single door that opens out to the courtyard deck, and several windows look out over the wooded property.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has two skylights and two sets of patios doors that open out to the balcony-covered deck. The patio doors flank a stack-stone fireplace. A private entrance to a full bathroom passes through to a smaller bedroom. A third bedroom is located at the end of the balcony hallway and there is a full guest bath.

CLAYTON

Price: $499,950

No Open House:

Directions: North Main Street (Route 48) to east on Dog Leg Road

Highlights: About 5,600 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 3 fireplaces, volume ceilings, updated flooring, updated kitchen 2023, granite counters, built-ins, skylights, recreation room, exercise room, unfinished basement, 2-car garage, balcony decks, wrap-around porch deck, courtyard deck, paved driveway, 3.62 wooded acres, private well, county sewer, Stillwater River access

For more information:

James Cannon and Larry Horn

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-623-9888 or 937-572-7283

No website