Larger flea surge predicted this year; How to keep fleas out of your yard

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recommends the following steps to keep fleas at bay:

Frequent mowing: Fleas thrive in shaded areas, as they cannot withstand prolonged exposure to sunlight. By mowing your lawn regularly, you expose the soil to the sun, making it less hospitable for fleas to inhabit. Plus, a well-manicured lawn adds to the overall aesthetics of your yard!

Control moisture levels: Fleas love humid environments, so it’s crucial to avoid over-watering your lawn. Keeping your yard dry and well-drained makes it less attractive to these persistent pests. Be mindful of any areas where water tends to accumulate, such as low-lying spots or areas with poor drainage.

Use pet-safe insecticides: Treat dog runs and other outdoor areas with pet-safe insecticides to deter fleas. These products can help create a barrier against fleas, making your yard a less desirable habitat for them to thrive. Always follow the instructions carefully when applying insecticides to ensure the safety of your pets and the environment.

Thoroughly rake debris: Regularly rake your yard to remove any debris, such as leaves, grass clippings, or fallen branches. This not only improves the overall appearance of your lawn but also exposes fleas to potential insecticides and eliminates their hiding spots. Pay close attention to shaded areas under bushes or trees, as these are common flea breeding grounds.

Rodent control: Rodents like mice and opossums can carry fleas into your yard, creating a perfect storm for infestation. Take steps to keep rodents away from your home by storing food in sealed containers, removing outdoor clutter, and sealing up any entry points into your house.

Limit contact with wild animals: Wild and stray animals often harbor fleas, which can easily transfer to your pets. Keep stray animals at bay by securely storing pet food and minimizing your pet’s interactions with wildlife. By reducing contact with potential flea carriers, you can lower the risk of infestation in your yard.

Consistency is key when it comes to flea control, so make these practices a regular yard maintenance routine.

For added security, protect pets from fleas and ticks with preventive care now from your local veterinarian, or by calling for an appointment at the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital at 937-965-4399.

For more information about the humane society at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton call 937-268-PETS (7387) or visit www.hsdayton.org.