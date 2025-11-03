Laundromat and coffee shop combo to open under new Enon business

The front of the building will be Penny Lane Express with a drive-thru, some tables and chairs, and the back will be Leo’s Laundry with some seating as well. It will be divided with some type of wall but still be pretty open.

Blake said a laundromat seemed to be a need in Enon, and she is trying to make it different, so since it will be a coffee shop as well, it’s about how they “meld those two together.”

“I just think that unfortunately laundromats have not been upscaled ... I wanted it to really be a boutique laundromat that’s designed kind of out of this world, really nice, cozy and trendy where people feel like they’re going to their house to do laundry instead of to a laundromat,” she said.

“That’s why we’re pairing with the coffee shop in hopes of changing the experience of going to a laundromat. People come in and get a coffee, go over, do their laundry, sit down, work on their computer, and so on and so forth so it’s not such a dreadful experience.”

Leo’s Laundry

Blake said opening a laundromat came organically since the location was in a building she and her husband bought through their business, Josh and Maria Homes, which connects to the other buildings in the shopping center, and it had previously been one at some point.

“I feel like (Enon’s) just such a wonderful place to live. I want other people to see that and a lot of people don’t see that unless you improve the buildings, unless you bring some commerce there. That’s kind of my goal is to start here and then do other projects in the town so that we can upscale the town quite a bit,” she said.

When choosing to pair with a coffee shop, Blake thought about what shops she liked. She had visited Penny Lane and knew she loved the coffee and food. One day when she was there she talked to Knight about partnering and they decided to more forward since it was the right time.

“I picked them for their coffee and their food. They’re kind of exceptional in my opinion and different. That’s why I wanted them,” she said.

The laundromat will allow for wash and fold services, and there will be an app that will tell you in real time what’s going on and let you know when you’re laundry is done. Blake said this is in hopes customers visit the other businesses in the shopping center while they’re waiting for their laundry.

The center has five stores including Panda Garden, soon-to-be Leo’s Laundry Co. and Penny Lane Express, and Nifty Thrifties Bargain Bins that plans to open some time in November, with two spots available for rent.

Penny Lane

The current café is located at 109 S. Main St. in New Carlisle, but Knight said she’s always had in the back of her mind that she wanted to open another business, either a different one or franchise the current one.

One day when Blake came into the cafe, they started talking about the new space so Knight decided to look at it. She said she felt inspired, liked the space, and the concept and idea of what Blake wanted to do.

”I also think Enon is a really cute little town like I’m used to. I grew up in New Carlisle, so I love a small town. I just thought that would be a great place for it because Enon is small just like New Carlisle is. It has a need for maybe something new, something different," she said.

“It’s something that’s always been a goal of mine, but then once an opportunity falls into your lap and it seems like the stars are aligned, you just got to go for it.”

Knight said she used the name express for the new location because there will be a drive-thru, which is different than how her current café is set up now.

The menu will have the the same main items as at the current café , using the same suppliers and products, but it won’t have all of the specials quite yet since it will be suited for more of a quick service environment.

“I’m just really excited. It’s going to be a cool experience for me and my team to learn about juggling two different locations and how to operate a drive-thru and all sorts of stuff,” she said.

Knight explained her management team will be rotating between both stores and she will try to hire new employees, especially those who live in Enon because she wants to be able to offer more jobs in the area.

Penny Lane opened in 2012 and Knight started working there 10 years ago in 2015. She later became a manager under the previous owners until a few years after that she bought the business in August of 2020.

She said she decided to buy the business because cooking had always been her passion since she was little and knew food was the route she wanted to go, but didn’t know in what capacity.

“I never dreamt that, especially when I first started here, that opportunity would be presented to me,” she said. “I just never would have imagined ... but I knew I needed to do it because that is my only passion is cooking and restaurant work. It was just a pretty no-brainier. I was going to make it work no matter what.”

Since Knight has bought the business it has grown a lot. She said she’s kept the base menu and has the same products, but she creates a lot of seasonal items to keep up with the trends that’s caused the shop to grow in popularity.

Opening date

There is no set opening date yet, but the two are hoping for mid-December or earlier.

“I feel like it’s going to vibe pretty well, (and) I’m excited for it,” Blake said. “I’m hoping the community loves it and that they’re excited about new businesses coming to town and they support businesses that are coming to town.”