Lawyer named new CEO of Brunner Literacy Center

Myla Cardona-Jones has been named the new CEO of the Brunner Literacy Center, an adult literacy nonprofit in Dayton.
Cardona-Jones has experience in immigration law and served as a professor at Sinclair Community College in the Law and Public Safety Department since 2016.
She also works in the community as a private consultant with several nonprofits.
“The Brunner Literacy Center and its community partners aim to bring more hope to these communities by promoting adult literacy,” Cardona-Jones said. “The illiteracy rates in our community continue to have a devastating impact on the economic future of our region.”
She is married to Alan Cardona, an immigrant from Honduras, and they have a son, Geovanny.
The Brunner Literacy Center is located at 1995 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.
