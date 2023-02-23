X
Lawyer named new CEO of Brunner Literacy Center

Myla Cardona-Jones has been named the new CEO of the Brunner Literacy Center, an adult literacy nonprofit in Dayton.

Cardona-Jones has experience in immigration law and served as a professor at Sinclair Community College in the Law and Public Safety Department since 2016.

She also works in the community as a private consultant with several nonprofits.

“The Brunner Literacy Center and its community partners aim to bring more hope to these communities by promoting adult literacy,” Cardona-Jones said. “The illiteracy rates in our community continue to have a devastating impact on the economic future of our region.”

She is married to Alan Cardona, an immigrant from Honduras, and they have a son, Geovanny.

The Brunner Literacy Center is located at 1995 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

