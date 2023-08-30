Leadership Dayton Class of 2024 members named by Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2024 Leadership Dayton Class.

Class members of Leadership Dayton are chosen from a cross-section of the community and represent the diversity of the region’s business and nonprofit leaders. The professional development program focuses on leadership, education, economic development, diversity, justice, the arts, government, health and human services.

Formed in 1976, Leadership Dayton is one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country. With nearly 2,000 alumni, the mission of the program is to identify, educate, and motivate a network of community leaders, to increase the individual’s capacity to serve the area, and to advocate continual engagement in support of the Dayton region.

Members of the Leadership Dayton Class of 2024 are:

Bonnie Baker-Tattershall | Kettering Health

James Baldwin | Yeti Restoration

Tristyn Ball | Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services

Dawn Barhorst | Graceworks Lutheran Services

Bryan Benjamin | Danis Building Construction Company

Ashley Bethard | Dayton Daily News / Cox First Media

Steve Black | Brixey & Meyer, Inc.

Arthur Boulet | WYSO

Jen Brauer | Preschool Promise, Inc.

Amanda Byers | Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Brett Chmiel | Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School

Crystal Corbin | Montgomery County TID

George Dalton | CFD Research Corp.

Courtney Ditmer | LexisNexis

Lindsay Dorsey | AES Ohio

Barbara Doseck | City of Dayton

Nicole Earley | Fifth Third Bank

Eric Farrell | altafiber

Kimberley Freeman | Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

Patricia Friesinger | Coolidge Wall

LaVar Glover | Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley

Michael Griest | The Dayton Art Institute

Laura Hart | Clothes That Work!

Johanna Hartley | Messer Construction Co.

Julie Helter | Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Suresh Iyer | Henny Penny

Lisa Japs | Dayton Live

Brian Johns | Dayton Police Department

Adele Johnson-Kebe | Dayton Children’s

AJ Kessler | CareSource

Allison Knight | Dayton Metro Library

Amy Kopp | Crayons To Classrooms

Kevin McCurdy | LWC Incorporated

Kate McEwen | The Foodbank, Inc.

Brandon McLemore | Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

Timothy Mislansky | Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.

Kailey Nolan | Premier Health

Rebeccah Raines | Thompson Hine LLP

Greg Rambo | Miller Valentine Construction & MV Investments

Evelyn Ritzi | Ohlmann Group

Jeffrey Schiavone | Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America

Steven Solomon | American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter

Richard Thie | Kettering Health Foundation

Amy Thompson | Wright State University

Edward Tomme | BETA Technologies

Kyla Woods | Montgomery County

Mike Zuidema | Business Furniture, LLC