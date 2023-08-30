Leadership Dayton Class of 2024 members named by Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2024 Leadership Dayton Class.
Class members of Leadership Dayton are chosen from a cross-section of the community and represent the diversity of the region’s business and nonprofit leaders. The professional development program focuses on leadership, education, economic development, diversity, justice, the arts, government, health and human services.
Formed in 1976, Leadership Dayton is one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country. With nearly 2,000 alumni, the mission of the program is to identify, educate, and motivate a network of community leaders, to increase the individual’s capacity to serve the area, and to advocate continual engagement in support of the Dayton region.
Members of the Leadership Dayton Class of 2024 are:
Bonnie Baker-Tattershall | Kettering Health
James Baldwin | Yeti Restoration
Tristyn Ball | Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services
Dawn Barhorst | Graceworks Lutheran Services
Bryan Benjamin | Danis Building Construction Company
Ashley Bethard | Dayton Daily News / Cox First Media
Steve Black | Brixey & Meyer, Inc.
Arthur Boulet | WYSO
Jen Brauer | Preschool Promise, Inc.
Amanda Byers | Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
Brett Chmiel | Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School
Crystal Corbin | Montgomery County TID
George Dalton | CFD Research Corp.
Courtney Ditmer | LexisNexis
Lindsay Dorsey | AES Ohio
Barbara Doseck | City of Dayton
Nicole Earley | Fifth Third Bank
Eric Farrell | altafiber
Kimberley Freeman | Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
Patricia Friesinger | Coolidge Wall
LaVar Glover | Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley
Michael Griest | The Dayton Art Institute
Laura Hart | Clothes That Work!
Johanna Hartley | Messer Construction Co.
Julie Helter | Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Suresh Iyer | Henny Penny
Lisa Japs | Dayton Live
Brian Johns | Dayton Police Department
Adele Johnson-Kebe | Dayton Children’s
AJ Kessler | CareSource
Allison Knight | Dayton Metro Library
Amy Kopp | Crayons To Classrooms
Kevin McCurdy | LWC Incorporated
Kate McEwen | The Foodbank, Inc.
Brandon McLemore | Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
Timothy Mislansky | Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.
Kailey Nolan | Premier Health
Rebeccah Raines | Thompson Hine LLP
Greg Rambo | Miller Valentine Construction & MV Investments
Evelyn Ritzi | Ohlmann Group
Jeffrey Schiavone | Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America
Steven Solomon | American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter
Richard Thie | Kettering Health Foundation
Amy Thompson | Wright State University
Edward Tomme | BETA Technologies
Kyla Woods | Montgomery County
Mike Zuidema | Business Furniture, LLC
About the Author