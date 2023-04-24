Learn to Earn gets national designation for lasting change

“This honor would not be possible without the shared vision and commitment from all of our partners who work in collaboration to build human capital and reach educational attainment goals for all students in Montgomery County,” said Stacy Wall Schweikhart, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.

Tam Simon, a spokesman for Strive Together, said the idea of Systems Transformation has been a core part of StriveTogether’s framework for a while but communities only started receiving the designations last fall.

Learn to Earn Dayton was able to connect schools, nonprofits, community partners, public funders and philanthropists to bridge the digital divide during the pandemic, when many students were doing school from home but didn’t have access to WiFi.

Last school year, Learn to Earn Dayton helped to secure funds, manage grants, or provide technical assistance for $8.5 million in investment to partners to deliver on high-quality educational programming, the organization said.