Lebanon capitalizes on ‘uniqueness of the city’ with new central residential district

“We are working to capitalize on the uniqueness of the city,” he said.

The new zoning regulations will allow permitting on a conditional basis for many of the uses that property owners were seeking such as office and short term rentals while eliminating less desirable uses such as bars, etc.

Effective next month, the city will allow non-owner occupied short-term rentals, with specific regulations, as well as other compatible uses as conditional uses.

City Manager Scott Brunka said officials met with property owners on March 9 to discuss their properties with a mixed reaction to the proposed map amendment. Brunka said there were many excited about the proposal, while others were concerned about the proposed change.

Property owners also requested that New and North Mechanic streets as well as Warren and Cherry streets be included in the new Central Residential District. The area is residential and residents wanted this to continue. The Central Business District would continue north and would include commercial properties.

The new zoning code would give owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied properties permission to operate a short-term rental in Lebanon, subject to certain conditions.

In addition, officials have said owner-occupied properties outside the district would also be permitted to operate a short-term rental in Lebanon under certain conditions. However, single-room and single-floor hosted rentals is permitted throughout the year.

The new regulations include: