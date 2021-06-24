Lebanon expands outdoor drinking district boundaries to match proposed entertainment area

Explore Lebanon wants to add outdoor drinking to downtown district

New permanent signage will be installed designating the boundaries in the expanded area.

The outdoor drinking hours will be from 6 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; and from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Beer and liquor must be served and consumed within the area’s boundaries in a specifically designated plastic cup.

Council will review the operation of the DORA district in five years and shall either approve continued operations or dissolve it.

These are the proposed boundaries for a Community Entertainment District that the city of Lebanon expects to submit sometime in June. It will allow additional D-5J liquor permits in the district to help attract new restaurants to the city. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

As before, Councilman Doug Shope voted against the measure. In 2019, he voted against the changes out of principle and concerns the changes would send young people the message: “In order to be able to relax and enjoy yourself, there has to be alcohol involved.”

Shope said he voted against the rules, while confident the other council members had only the best intentions.