Levitt UpClose: Venue’s new series of secret ticketed concerts

“I really don’t want to go into big venues because the intimacy of the experience is pretty special,” Wagner continued. “The one in December was at the International Peace Museum and we sold 70 or 75 tickets. Our capacity for February is 60 and that sold out in 20 minutes. It’s really been wonderful but there is room for growth. We took January off because there is so much going on but in hindsight, we all agree we could’ve had one in January. The feedback has been absolutely phenomenal.”

A winter alternative

Levitt Pavilion has established itself as the place in downtown Dayton for free outdoor shows from late May to early September. With Levitt UpClose, Wagner and her team found a way to share live music, build community and raise funds during what would otherwise be the offseason.

“This came up when we were brainstorming with the whole team,” Wagner said. “How do we stay relevant in the off season? How do we set ourselves apart? How do we stay connected to our audiences and how do we create new revenue streams? We had a lot of people at the end of the season grieving that the season was coming to an end. They are so sad. They want to stay connected to one another and they want to stay connected to all of us. There were all these conversations happening at the same time.

“We dug in and looked at the series in a different way,” Wagner continued. “We developed this model of a secret concert. We don’t disclose the location to the ticket buyers until 36 hours prior. We wanted it to be really interesting places, so we have a huge list of non-typical concert venues. Every night is three different artists, three different genres. We’re trying to tap into national acts coming through the area. A lot of them are regional but the talent pool is absolutely incredible.”

The right formula

Levitt UpClose has showcased artists such as Cincinnati-based jazz trumpeter Mike Wade, Americana artist Angela Perley from Columbus, Dayton pop-punk artist Zac Pitts and Vermont-born blues musician Matt Lorenz, who performs as the Suitcase Junket. According to Wagner, ticket sales from the first season should cover the costs of two summer concerts.

“As an organization, we’re so dependent on contributions, whether it’s corporate sponsorship or individuals giving us money,” she said. “We’re always talking from a strategic planning perspective about how we can diversify our revenue streams in a way that insulates us a little if something happened in the world. It ensures some sustainability so the Levitt would be there and thriving. We tried to do a ticketed concert at the Levitt at the end of 2019. That didn’t feel right because there were now fences and gates and people on the outside looking in.”

The first UpClose concert was on October 12. The 2024 schedule includes a sold-out February 8 date and March 8, which goes on sale to Levitt donors on February 12 and to the general public on February 13. The season finale concert is on April 12.

“It’s really been remarkable,” Wagner said. “People love the mystery. They love that we’re doing something that keeps everybody connected in the offseason. They love the different genres because that celebrates who we are in the summer season. I really love it that the people who support us all summer long can be back together and it’s great to see how excited they are to see one another and enjoy great music.

“The opener is usually 20 or 30 minutes,” Wagner added. “Then we take a break whether we need one or not so people have time to visit. Then the next act is 30 to 40 minutes and then we take time to visit. It’s fun to have something to look forward to in the winter. You can get out of the house and do something different. There is some great momentum there and things to build on. I’m really excited about it.”

