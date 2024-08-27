Coffee makes the world go round

In an old Folgers commercial, some poor wife was beside herself because she couldn’t make her husband a decent cup of coffee. Unfortunately, coffee-making was a woman’s job then. Well, who should come along to the rescue, but dear old Mrs. Olsen, who saved the day and taught the poor wife how to make good rich mountain grown coffee, Folgers. Later on, men could do just as well, as we learned in the movie, “Moonstruck,” when Cher, in her role as Loretta, says to her lover, Johnny: “You’re a slob, but you make good coffee.”

As time marched on, people were in a hurry, so instant coffee was touted to taste just as good. The slogan of Folgers was: “Tastes as good as fresh perked.” Then, Sanka, was the new kid on the block, a “two-fisted cup of coffee,” for the men. They promoted that you could drink up to 10 cups a day and still be steady as a rock. But, later, “Father Knows Best,” actor Robert Young, encouraged everyone to be healthier and drink decaffeinated coffee so as not to mess up your nerves.

And, I don’t know how many cups of coffee my mom and her friends drank in the mornings when my brothers and I were at school, but I’m sure it was enough in her “coffee klatch” group to stay wired through watching their soap operas and helping us with our homework after school. I first drank coffee to stay awake all night so I could cram for an exam in college. I had to put lots of milk in it. I figured it was an acquired taste and could not understand what all the fuss was about.

It was while living in New York City as a writer and editor that I learned there were shops that specialized in particular coffees and teas. You could pick and choose what brand or strength you wanted. I was like a kid in a candy store. It was amazing! And, coffee makers became all the rage. I think I got four or five of them when I first got married. They were called, Mr. Coffee.

As a young mom, I was so thankful for coffee. It certainly was my go-to drink. I even just drank a cup right before I went to the gym. It certainly woke me up at 5:30 a.m., when my kids who became teenagers soundly slept. Over the years, coffee has been the focal point of many family gatherings and wonderful memories for me, as I’m sure it has been for you. I think it could be true as T.S. Eliot once said: “I have measured out my life with coffee spoons.”

Anne Mount is an award-winning journalist, author, and screenwriter. She is a native Daytonian.