Lifewise religious education site near Tipp City school upheld on appeal

A Tipp City appeals board has upheld the city Planning Board’s approval of a special use permit to allow a residence near Nevin Coppock Elementary School to be used as classrooms for a religious education program.

Neighbors in the Westedge neighborhood appealed the September 3-2 vote by the planning board on the request by LifeWise Academy. The religious group is offering its program weekly to those first graders whose parents are allowing participation.

The special use permit is for a two-year pilot program in the house at 801 N. Westedge Drive. The house was purchased by LifeWise earlier this year.

The neighbors argued the Planning Board decision was flawed based on several alleged issues, including a claim that a board member had a conflict of interest. The city law director said there was not a conflict.

The Board of Zoning Appeals heard from neighbors and LifeWise representatives before voting 4-1 to uphold the approval. A couple of the neighbors said following the vote that they may consider an appeal to the Miami County courts.