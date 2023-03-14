LIST: See what road projects ODOT is doing in your county in 2023

* $1 million for reconstruction of a multimodal path along Dayton Street in Yellow Springs, from East Enon Road to Stafford Street.

* $800,000 for construction of a sidewalk along the south side of Franklin Street in Bellbrook, from just west of Little Sugarcreek Road to the alley west of West Street.

Warren County

* $4.73 million for ongoing construction of an on-ramp from southbound Mason-Montgomery Road to southbound I-71.

* $3.5 million for bridge rehabilitation projects on Irwin Simpson Road over I-71, on Waynesville Road over I-71, and on Stubbs Mill Road over I-71.

* $3.42 million for construction of a 10-foot-wide shared use path in Franklin. A bridge will be used for the bike path to cross Clear Creek just north of Hazelwood Park, and the bike path will cross under the I-75 bridge over Clear Creek.

* $3.3 million for bridge rehabilitation on SR 73 over the Little Miami River at Waynesville and replacement of the bridge on SR 73 over Corwin Nixon Road and the Little Miami Bike Path near the intersection with Corwin Road.

* $3 million for resurfacing SR 48, between Loveland and the northern corporation limit of Maineville and from the northern corporation limit of Lebanon to SR 73, as well as on SR 122, between SR 123 and SR 48.

Miami County

* $6.3 million for West Main Street corridor improvements in Troy from west of Ridge Avenue intersection to Interstate 75 northbound ramps. Improvements include widening of the street to include at least one through lane in each direction, reconstruction of the sidewalk and curb lawn with safety upgrades to entrances to commercial properties between Dorset Road and Interstate 75, upgrading the signal at Dorset Road, upsizing a watermain along a portion of W. Main Street and improving the stormwater system along the corridor.

* $4.3 million for resurfacing and related work on Interstate 75 from County Road 25A interchange in Piqua to just south of the rest areas. Including rest area parking lots in the northbound and southbound direction.

* $2.1 million for replacement of the existing inadequate pedestrian bikeway bridge with an ADA accessible bridge located in a more scenic location on the south side of Piqua.

* $1.9 million for removal and replacement of deficient structures on Interstate 75 over Rush Creek (near the Piqua Country Club). Resurfacing and related work on I-75 between the Shelby County line and County Road 25A interchange. Remaining work involves resurfacing of I-75 north and south of the bridge replacement.

* $1.4 million for resurfacing of Troy-Urbana Road between Deweese Road and the Champaign County line.

* $1.2 million for resurfacing of East Main Street between Mulberry Street and State Route 202 in Troy.

* $880,000 for chip seal on State Route 185 between State Route 721 and Piqua.

* $590,000 for resurfacing and related work on State Route 55 from Lincoln Avenue to E. Franklin Street in Troy.

Montgomery County

* $51.4 million for major rehabilitation of Interstate 75 by rebuilding with asphalt between State Route 741 and Dixie Drive Interchanges.

* $38 million for major rehabilitation of Interstate 75 pavement by rebuilding with asphalt between State Route 4 and Needmore Road Interchanges.

* $10.3 million for reconfiguring the U.S. Route 35/Woodman Drive interchange into a tight urban diamond. Replacing bridge deck and installing sidewalk on Woodman Drive.

* $7.5 million for bridge deck replacement and other structural repairs on State Route 4 over Webster Street and Keowee Street.

* $3.25 million for resurfacing and installation of curb, gutter, sidewalk, storm infrastructure and lighting on West Springfield Street. The roadway will be altered from four lanes to two lanes with a center left turn lane and bicycle facilities in Riverside.

* $2.75 million for reconstruction of Salem Avenue from Cornell Drive to Manhattan Drive including new street pavement, curb, sidewalk, streetlights, and drainage in Dayton.

* $1.73 million for ongoing installation of wrong way signs that use radar technology at various locations along Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Austin Boulevard.

* $1.68 million for installing traffic signals and pedestrian upgrades in Kettering.

* $1.41 million for resurfacing and related work on Union Boulevard between Englewood south corporation limit and U.S. Route 40 in Englewood.

* $1.32 million for resurfacing and related work on Wilmington Pike between Beaverton Drive and East Stroop Road in Kettering.

* $1.3 million for replacing a bridge on Huffman Road over Bear Creek for the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

* $1.2 million for resurfacing and related work on Free Pike from the Trotwood east corporation limit to Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

* $1.2 million for resurfacing and related work on State Route 4 from State Route 725 to the Butler County line.

* $830,000 for resurfacing and related work on Spinning Road between Linden Avenue and Eastman Avenue in Riverside.

* $791,000 for installation of left turn lanes at the intersection of State Route 48 and Nutt/Hibberd Roads in Centerville.

* $535,000 for resurfacing and related work on State Route 741 between State Route 725 and Kingsridge Drive.

* $480,000 for replacing the bridge and related work on Olentangy Drive between Bayside Drive and Barrett Drive in Riverside.

* $278,000 for improvement of ADA compliance at the handicap stalls and ramps by removing select areas of brick pavement and replacing with concrete pavement at the Second Street Market parking lot.