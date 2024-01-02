Local candidates certified for the March 19 primary. Here’s who’s on the ballot

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Feb. 20. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Here are candidates in contested races that will appear on the March 19 ballot:

Montgomery County

Only a few county races will be contested in this March 19 primary: one Montgomery County commission seat and a judicial seat in Montgomery County’s Domestic Relations Court.

Incumbent Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge will face challenger Youssef Elzein in the Democratic primary for her seat. Two Republicans, Huber Heights councilmember Kate Baker and former Dayton Police Department officer Jordan Wortham, will face each other in the primary.

Another Montgomery County Commission seat won’t have races in the primary. Incumbent commissioner Debbie Lieberman does not have a Democratic challenger this primary election. Former Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald, a Republican, had her petitions certified to run for the seat in the November general election.

Two Republicans, Jacqueline Gaines and Jennifer Petrella, had their petitions certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections before Tuesday to run for the judge seat.

Edward Bronston, who filed as a Democrat to run against Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck in November, had his petitions rejected on Tuesday because he lacked proof of qualifications for the role. Candidates for county sheriff, along with candidates for county engineer, have certification requirements under the state code that they must meet to compete for the seat.

Dion Green, who had filed as a Democrat to run against Republican State Rep. Phil Plummer, withdrew his petition to run for District 39 seat to run as a write-in candidate.

A petition for a Congressional race was also rejected by the Board on Tuesday. Emmanuel Foggie, of Cincinnati, had his petitions denied for U.S. District 10 due to a lack of valid signatures.

Democrats David Esrati, of Dayton; Kirk Benjamin, of Dayton; Amy Cox, of Eaton; Joseph Kuzniar, of Enon; and Tony Pombo, of Beavercreek, will face off this March in order to advance to the general election against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton.

Warren County

Warren County Clerk of Courts incumbent James A. Spaeth did not file petitions to run for re-election, but Republicans Scott Male, Breighton Smith and Lauren Lousie Clouse filed petitions before the deadline.

Republican Shannon Zeller withdrew from the race, according to Warren County election board records.

One issue that will not make it to the ballot for March was an operating levy of 2.5 mills for five years for the Village of Harveysburg. The board rejected the issue due to incorrect dates in paperwork, according to Warren County Board of Elections deputy director Shari Huff.

Key dates for Ohio’s March 19 primary election:

Dec. 20: The filing deadline for candidate and issue petitions

Jan. 2: The deadline for election boards to certify candidates and issues to the ballot

Feb. 20: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the March 19 primary

Feb. 21: Early voting begins

March 12: The final day to submit an application for an absentee ballot

March 17: The final day to early, in-person vote in

March 19: Election Day; Polls open across the state at 6:30 a.m.