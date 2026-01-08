Breaking: Coroner: Montgomery County Jail inmate died from natural causes

Local cemetery seeks stories to celebrate 200 years

Credit: Bryant Billing

49 minutes ago
David’s Cemetery plans to create a time capsule to celebrate their 200th anniversary, meant to be opened in 2126 when the cemetery celebrates its 300th anniversary. Stories will be accepted until Nov. 1.

Terri L. Schimer, the cemetery’s marketing coordinator, said the time capsule will consist of stories of people who are buried in the cemetery, as well as a few other items.

The cemetery is asking people in the community to submit stories about their loved ones who have died and are buried in the cemetery with the “200 Stories Campaign.” The cemetery was founded in 1826.

“This campaign invites individuals, families, and organizations with a connection to, or interest in, our cemetery to get involved,” Schimer said. “Anyone with a story that they would like to share is asked to submit it electronically or by mail.”

David's Cemetery Board of Trustees vice president Kathleen Druffner holds a copy of the 2026 Farmer's Almanac she placed in a time capsule during a ceremony in the cemetery's mausoleum chapel on Thursday, Jan. 8. The cemetery is celebrating its 200th anniversary and is designating the time capsule to be opened in 100 years during its 300th anniversary. The cemetery will be collecting items throughout the year for the time capsule. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The cemetery held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil the time capsule. David’s Cemetery Board of Trustees vice president Kathleen Druffner spoke, as did state Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering), Montgomery County commissioner Judy Dodge and Kettering Mayor Bryan Suddith.

They, along with a representative from Senator Jon Husted’s office, placed proclamations in the time capsule.

Schimer said the goal is to try to capture what life is like in 2026.

“We are most excited to share and preserve the life stories of Miami Valley influencers, inventors, entrepreneurs and ordinary people who made extraordinary impacts on our everyday lives,” Schimer said.

The cemetery has dedicated a time capsule which is on display at the cemetery’s Community Mausoleum chapel.

“As we reflect on the growth and development that has occurred in the last 200 years, we are proud to carry the torch for the development and care of our cemetery for future generations,” she said.

Those interested in sending items can email tschimer@davidscemetery.com. Mailed items should be sent to David’s Cemetery’s 200 STORIES Campaign, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. More information can be found at davidscemetery.com/200th-anniversary.

Multimedia reporter Bryant Billing contributed to this story.

