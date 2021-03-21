Local commercial campground sells for nearly $7 million

Kampgrounds of America bought the Dayton KOA campground property from Tall Timbers Recreation LLC for $6.7 million, according to recent Montgomery County real estate records.
The commercial campgrounds property consists of nearly 41 acres in the Clay Twp./Brookville area, according to records for the sale dated last week.
Tall Timbers is a limited liability company based in Lewisburg, according to state business records. The land was conveyed to the company in 2015.
The address for the property, which includes a multi-use office building, was given as 7796 Wellbaum Road.
COVID-related restrictions temporarily closed recreational camping last spring across Ohio. But the local KOA site reopened by early June last year, with some areas and activities closed or temporarily altered.
A Facebook post by KOA last week said the site is preparing to welcome a new host, Wendy Jensen.
Also on the local real estate front, a local financial management firm has started an expansion.
Jessup Wealth Management Inc. is expanding its offices at 35 Park Ave. in Oakwood.
Chambers Architecture, with Manfreda Construction, will renovate 2,520 square feet of space in the firm’s building, the business said in a release.
Once completed, the new space will encompass four offices for additional employees, two new conference rooms, five workstations, two intern workstations, an updated kitchen and new bathrooms.