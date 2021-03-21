Local commercial campground sells for nearly $7 million

A Facebook post by KOA last week said the site is preparing to welcome a new host, Wendy Jensen.

Also on the local real estate front, a local financial management firm has started an expansion.

Jessup Wealth Management Inc. is expanding its offices at 35 Park Ave. in Oakwood.

Chambers Architecture, with Manfreda Construction, will renovate 2,520 square feet of space in the firm’s building, the business said in a release.

An artist's rendering of the planned expansion for jessup Wealth Management in Oakwood. Contributed

Once completed, the new space will encompass four offices for additional employees, two new conference rooms, five workstations, two intern workstations, an updated kitchen and new bathrooms.