Local Focus: Gallery closing at Air Force Museum on weekdays

Chicken establishment closes in Washington Twp.
13 minutes ago

Gallery at AF Museum temporarily closing

The Early Years Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be closed weekdays through July 21 to make lighting infrastructure upgrades to this gallery. The Early Years Gallery will remain open to museum visitors on weekends and federal holidays. All other museum galleries will remain open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during this time.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. Join in throughout 2023 to celebrate this storied history with special events and exhibits for visitors of all ages. STAFF REPORT

GREENE COUNTY

Women’s HOF nominations sought

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is looking for nominations of outstanding Greene County women for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations for Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency. Nominations are being accepted now through June 30.

The 43rd annual Recognition Day event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 at Walnut Grove Country Club. The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Commission.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form. Forms must be submitted on paper and returned via U.S. postal service to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, PO Box 703, Fairborn, OH 45324, along with a $5 fee. All nominations must be received on or before June 30. Nomination forms are available at www.greenecountyohio.gov.

For paper nomination forms, questions, or additional information about how you can become involved in planning, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805. STAFF REPORT

