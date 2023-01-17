Local focus on Warren County: Nature photo gallery open

Springboro residents can recycle their Christmas lights and all other strand lights through Feb. 1.

Collection barrels are available 24/7 in the lobbies of the Springboro Municipal Building, 320 W. Central Ave., and at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, for residents to drop off their unwanted lights and light strands.

The city is partnering with the Warren County Solid Waste Management District in coordinating this program. STAFF REPORT

REGION

Schedule a screening mammography in January

Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer.

The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

The following dates and times are open for appointments in January:

• Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monroe Medical Center, 35 Overbrook Drive, Monroe;

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro.;

• Friday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro; and

• Monday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trenton Family Medicine, 3590 Busenbark Road, Trenton.

Premier Health welcomes partnerships with area businesses and event organizers to bring the mobile mammography coach to their locations in the community. For more information about how to bring the coach to your event or site, email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com or call (844) 453-4199.