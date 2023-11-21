Local lawmakers react to Beavercreek Walmart shooting that injured 4

A shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night injured four people, including three who are in critical condition, before the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As of noon Tuesday, media has not been briefed on the shooter’s identity, possible motives for the shooting or the type of weapon that was used.

This news organization reached out to local officials for comment. We’ll continue to add more comments as we receive them.

Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek, whose district includes the Walmart location

“First of all, our prayers go out to the injured and their families and also the bystanders — the people that were there that witnessed it. That had to be just terribly frightening listening to gunfire inside of that store,” Lampton said. “I just can’t imagine it.”

Lampton offered his thanks to the police and first responders who arrived at the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd shortly after the gunman opened fire at 8:35 p.m. Monday. He noted that officers from across Greene County made themselves available to assist.

In lieu of knowing the assailant’s motives, Lampton said the shooting offered another unfortunate prognosis that mental health needs to be an area of focus in the state — an area of focus in the state’s recently passed budget.

“I do think it’s indicative of a larger mental health issue that more and more folks are struggling with. We need to do everything we can to promote getting those folks to getting the help they need,” said Lampton, who suggested the state do more to create more mental health professionals and bury negative stigmas that come from seeking help.

Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, and current congressional candidate for the Ohio 2nd

“My sincere hope and wish is that the four injured will be OK, and my thoughts are with their families,” said Antani, who added that he hopes everyone present at the scene gets the care they need.

For Antani, mental health alone isn’t to blame mass shootings such as Monday’s, nor is it the key to stop them from happening. In his view, the incidences are more directly tied to what he called a “culture of violence” that leads some people with poor mental health to endanger the public.

“This further shows that we have to do everything we can to fight this culture of violence that is being developed,” Antani said. “This person was clearly disturbed, walking in and shooting people and turning the gun on himself. Unfortunately, this seems to be a trend of people doing this.”

Antani noted that everything the gunman did on Monday was already illegal, which makes Dayton’s current state senator wary of trying to resolve the problem with more regulation, a solution frequently called for after mass shooting events.

“All we know is this seems to keep happening. Obviously, everybody sort of rushes to the second amendment. I am a supporter of the Second Amendment, I do not support any restrictions on the second amendment; I know there will be people who rush to that, but I would urge people not to rush to that,” Antani said. “This person was clearly disturbed. They did an illegal act by brandishing and firing a firearm and that is already illegal, so we need to figure out why this person did this.”