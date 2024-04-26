Local manufacturer’s new CEO is introduced

Connelly will remain active with the company, the business said in its announcement.

A company spokeswoman said Buchler is effectively the new chief executive. Connelly and Buchler will work together over an “extended period” to ensure a smooth handoff. Brian Silverberg will continue as president.

“The extended transition period reflects the company’s distinct philosophy and enduring commitment to taking the long view in business decisions,” Henny Penny said. “Mr. Connelly and Mr. Buchler are dedicated to ensuring continuity and instilling confidence that Henny Penny will continue to operate with a vision to positively impact its employee-owners, customers, and communities.”

“Kevin is an accomplished executive with an extraordinary vision for the future. He has the experience, capabilities, and personal qualities the company needs during this period of strategic and operational change,” Connelly said. “He’s the right person with the right skills to lead Henny Penny forward into a new chapter of innovation, growth, and technology while maintaining the ownership culture that enables our success.”

Buchler joins Henny Penny after more than two decades at Hillenbrand, Inc., where he led operations across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He most recently served as president of the Food, Health, and Nutrition Division at Coperion, a global industry and technology company in equipment for the food and health industries.

“I knew of Henny Penny’s reputation for having great employees, quality products, long-standing customer relationships, and a long-term vision,” Buchler said. “After having the opportunity to experience firsthand the culture, the profound reverence for its history and values, and the collective devotion to continuing its legacy through transformation and innovation, I truly understood what sets it apart from most other companies, and knew it was the right place for me.

An Ohio native, Buchler earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science and engineering management from Miami University in Oxford and an MBA from Xavier University.

Founded in 1957, Henny Penny became an employee-owned company in 2014. Henny Penny has around 970 employees in Eaton and 1,150 company-wide.