Local school adds nurse practitioner in-house to help students with health care needs

Research has shown that students have a harder time focusing and learning when their basic needs aren’t met, such as when they are hungry or when they aren’t feeling well.

Andrea Townsend, the district’s spokeswoman, said the district is working with Primary Health Solutions, which is designed to work with underserved populations on Medicaid, to share the costs of having an NP in the building.

Shane Allison, Student Health Services and Community STEM Instructor, said about 71% of Northridge students are enrolled in Medicaid. Allison noted Northridge is the sixth poorest district in the state, with a median household income of $27,000, and all students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch.

Napier can do basic physicals for kids, prescribe medications, and diagnose common illnesses. She’s also on-site, so students are missing fewer classes and have a convenient place for them to go when they do need assistance.

“Without the availability of the nurse practitioner on site at Northridge, our students would not be able to access onsite physicals, well-child checks, or diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses,” Townsend said. “This allows for time savings for families as well as fewer missed school days which leads to better outcomes for students. "

Northridge began working with Primary Health Solutions in 2019, when the district got three school-based counselors who were employed by PHS. Allison said getting a nurse practitioner was the next logical step.

The district also built an entire clinic for Napier to use with students, connected to a conference room that was converted to a mental health services office. Napier works closely with the mental health counselors, so it makes sense to combine care spaces, Northridge officials said.

Dayton Public Schools also offers health services at one of its school building. The district has a clinic at Roosevelt Elementary on West Third Street, which the local community can use, not just students. The clinic has its own, separate entrance to the clinic. The district works with Five Rivers to provide dental, vision, behavioral and medical health care.