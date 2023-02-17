Local vet wants to grow Whiskerman Grooming Company

“It’s a different dynamic. The way we talk, we use a lot of jargon. It’s like sitting around friends. Everyone had the same thought process: we’re not competing in the same space, but everyone was like ‘how can I help you?’” Matecki said.

Though Whiskermen didn’t make it to the final round, Matecki said he plans to take the lessons from other veterans, including powering up their social media and web presence, and continue to expand his business.

Whiskermen primarily sells its beard oils and other products online and at festivals and events in the Dayton area. This year, their goal is to double their revenue, Matecki said, and eventually extend franchise opportunities to other veterans.

“We don’t necessarily want to sell, we want to branch,” Matecki said. “Our long-term goal is to have Whiskermen in all 50 states.”