Long-stay hotel wants to build hotel near Benchwood Station in Vandalia

Vandalia Planning Commission will vote March 26 on developer plans for the new hotel on 2.36-acre vacant lot at 3675 Wyse Road.

Application documents do not include the planned number of rooms, but noted the development will provide an option for guests wishing to stay in town for business purposes, as the location is near several industrial businesses.

The site is situated just east of the Interstate 75 Benchwood Road exit, near the bustling Miller Lane, an area newly dubbed Benchwood Station as part of a rebranding effort by Butler Twp.