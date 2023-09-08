Longtime Miamisburg schools leader, 72, remembered for dedication

A former Miamisburg school board member and longtime Miami Valley Career Technology Center official is being remembered for his dedication and leadership.

Joseph “Zak” Idzakovich Jr., of Miami Twp., died Sunday after a battle with a short term illness. He was 72.

Idzakovich was born on May 4, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He studied business until 1973 at Bowling Green State University, where he met his wife, Nancy. After earning a bachelor of business administration, procurement and materials management from BGSU, he landed his first job at Dayton Walther in 1973, kicking off a 44-year career. He then joined Venture Manufacturing Company as an owner and vice president.

Idzakovich was able to serve others with his extensive industry experience as president of the Dayton Purchasing Management Association. He was “active in the community and passionate about creating new opportunities for students,” according to his obituary.

He was appointed to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation Advisory Board in November 1998 to replace former Mayor Robert Mears and served as president from September 2004 until he died.

In 2005, Idzakovich was elected to the Miamisburg City School Board and served through 2013. He was named vice president in 2008 and president in 2009 and 2010.

He also served as the Miamisburg representative to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center since 2008 and most recently served as president.

Idzakovich also was official delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Capital Conference for numerous years and was committee member for school levy and treasurer’s advisory efforts and community public input for architectural design of new elementary and middle school buildings.

He helped create the Miamisburg Soccer Association, served on its board and was instrumental in establishing the fields on Medlar Road.

Miamisburg Superintendent Laura Blessing said Idzakovich demonstrated his commitment and leadership to Miamisburg students and school community in many ways and called him “a kind and generous individual.”

“He gave his time, talent, and treasures to the School district and the Miami Valley CTC for over 16 years,” she said. “We loved hearing his ‘good evening’ greeting at our monthly board meetings as he delivered his MVCTC updates on what our students were involved in. He will be dearly missed.”

Idzakovich was committed to the Miamisburg community and the students and staff of MVCTC, the technology center said on its website.

“He was a dedicated advocate for MVCTC and career-technical education,” MVCTC said. “His leadership and support were essential to passing the 2017 Bond Issue that allowed for the expansion of MVCTC facilities and programming.”

Idzakovich routinely spoke on the first day back for staff and the Senior Recognition Ceremony, sharing “an uplifting message of pride in the students and staff of MVCTC,” the center said.

“‘Zak’ loved to end his speeches with ‘Proud to Be MVCTC!’ and we were extremely proud to have known Mr. Joe Idzakovich” the center said. “He will be dearly missed as a friend, colleague, educational leader, and MVCTC Board Member.”

He is survived by his wife, three daughters: Sara Sullivan (Brian), Rachel Idzakovich, and Liz Idzakovich (Ellie); and two grandsons, plus brother and sister-in-law John and Bev Idzakovich, brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Pat Jarvis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Canopy Creek Farm, 600 Benner Road, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Canopy Creek Farm.