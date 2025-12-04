Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple Springfield appearances

The second floor’s Hellmuth Rotating Gallery has been transformed into a winter wonderland of decorated Christmas trees, lights and other attractions with Santa at the center of it all.

He’ll be available there 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Santa will also be there 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 18.

Other stops include 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at the Yuletide Celebration at the Snyder Park clubhouse, 1900 Park St., as well as 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 101 W. High St.

Besides milk and cookies, Santa also likes his breakfast, and there will be two opportunities to join him, including between 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Ohio Masonic Community’s Festival Green Clubhouse, 2655 W. National Rd., and then from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at a breakfast buffet at Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, 45 N. Fountain Ave.

The cost is $7 for children and includes a drink and $13 for adults and does not include a drink at Charlo’s. If you’re leaning more toward the naughty list, you can have Breakfast with the Grinch, 8-11 a.m. at Charlo’s at the same cost.

For more Holiday in the City events and activities and updates, go to facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.