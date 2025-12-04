Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple Springfield appearances

Santa is everywhere during this season and can be found in the area several times during the next few weeks leading up to Christmas to meet families and listen to wish lists during Holiday in the City activities.
Jolly Old St. Nicholas will get a break from his North Pole factory for a more permanent Springfield base at the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., this season with its Enchanted Forest.
The second floor’s Hellmuth Rotating Gallery has been transformed into a winter wonderland of decorated Christmas trees, lights and other attractions with Santa at the center of it all.
He’ll be available there 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Santa will also be there 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 18.
Other stops include 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at the Yuletide Celebration at the Snyder Park clubhouse, 1900 Park St., as well as 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 101 W. High St.
Besides milk and cookies, Santa also likes his breakfast, and there will be two opportunities to join him, including between 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Ohio Masonic Community’s Festival Green Clubhouse, 2655 W. National Rd., and then from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at a breakfast buffet at Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, 45 N. Fountain Ave.
The cost is $7 for children and includes a drink and $13 for adults and does not include a drink at Charlo’s. If you’re leaning more toward the naughty list, you can have Breakfast with the Grinch, 8-11 a.m. at Charlo’s at the same cost.
For more Holiday in the City events and activities and updates, go to facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.
About the Author