Lowest temps of the week this morning; warmup arrives Wednesday

This morning will have the lowest temperatures of the week, with temperatures in the upper single digits to the low teens.
It will be sunny but temperatures will remain below normal today with a high near 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The coldest temperatures of the week will occur Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/SIRENGi1eE— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 10, 2022
Skies remain mostly clear tonight, which will have an overnight low around 25 degrees.
A warmup starts Wednesday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low around 29.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and not quite as warm with a high near 40. It won’t be quite as cloudy Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around 25 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies end the workweek with a high near 35. A chance of snow arrives Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.
