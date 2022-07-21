dayton-daily-news logo
Mad River names new elementary school principal, middle school dean

Stephanie O'Dell Vlahos, left, will be the new principal at Saville Elementary. Krystle Gleason, right, will be the new dean of students at Mad River Middle School, replacing Vlahos. Courtesy of Mad River schools.

Stephanie O'Dell Vlahos, left, will be the new principal at Saville Elementary. Krystle Gleason, right, will be the new dean of students at Mad River Middle School, replacing Vlahos. Courtesy of Mad River schools.

Krystle Gleason will be the new dean of students at Mad River Middle School for the upcoming school year, replacing Stephanie O’Dell-Vlahos, who was recently promoted to principal at Saville Elementary, Mad River Schools announced recently.

Gleason was most recently an English Language Arts teacher at Mad River Middle School. She graduated from Stebbins High School in 2001.

Gleason completed her principal license in 2015 through the University of Dayton and holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Wright State University. She has worked in the district for nine years.

O’Dell-Vlahos graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in educational leadership from Wright State University. She has served as an intervention specialist and a special education coordinator.

O’Dell-Vlahos will succeed Steve Kandel, who has taken a position outside of the district.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

