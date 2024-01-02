Mad River seeks school board member to replace resigning Pickle

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter within the school district. The applicant must also be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the school district.

The new member of the board will be required to attend monthly board meetings and occasional special meetings, Mad River Schools said. This person should also be community-minded, talk with people within the school community to get input, and attend school sports or other events.

The newly approved board member will be able to seek a full term of four years on the board in the November 2025 election if they wish.

The school district asked individuals interested in the school board vacancy to submit a letter of interest to their treasurer, Jerry Ellender, by Jan. 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. They can be emailed to jerry.ellender@madriverschools.org or sent via mail to the board office at 801 Old Harshman Road, Riverside.