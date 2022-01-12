Mad River, Springboro schools announce closures for rest of week

“We apologize for the challenges this presents for many families, given the short timeframe,” Hook said. “We simply do not have the teacher/staff coverage, due to absences, for all our students. Please understand this option is a last resort.”

Hook noted the lack of staff is not a problem unique to Springboro and is happening across Ohio. He called on parents and community members who were available to come work for the district as bus drivers, substitute teachers and education assistants.

Mad River said families of preschool students will hear from teachers for assignments for Thursday, Jan. 13, and teachers will be available during normal school hours to assist families. High school and middle school students can get their assignments through Canvas. Teachers can be contacted via email, Remind or phone.

All Mad River evening events and activities will be canceled from Thursday, January 13 through Monday, January 17. All activities will resume Tuesday, January 18.

Multiple school districts have announced similar issues, with Dayton Public Schools, Lebanon, Tipp City, Fairborn and Northridge all announcing they will take at least one day off this week to recover from illness plaguing the districts.