Magazine: Ohio ranks first for drawing new corporate facility projects

Ohio topped an economic development magazine’s rankings for attracting new corporate facility projects, state government said Monday.
Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup 2020 ranked Ohio first for bringing more new corporate facility projects per capita. Ohio ranked second for total projects overall.
Toledo tied as No. 1 for total projects among areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million. Dayton-Kettering ranked fifth and Akron tied for No. 10 in the same category, Ohio noted.
“Ohio continues to attract new corporate facilities and businesses to invest here,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. “In Ohio, we have a strong business community that will work alongside new companies who are looking to invest and utilize our skilled workforce.”
The state stayed at No. 1 for projects per capita based on Site Selection criteria, which measures new business projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, logistics sites and others.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
“We are No. 1 for a reason, and that reason is we strive to have the best business and workforce friendly environment in the Midwest,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in the state’s announcement. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, businesses knew they could count on Ohio as a great place to invest, now and for the future.”
“Ohio’s No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year and the lofty standing of many of our communities speak to the value proposition of this state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive . “Thanks to outstanding leadership, close collaboration and creativity at the state, regional and local level, Ohio once again stood out as a top destination where both businesses and families can succeed and grow.”
To see a full list of the Site Selection honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.