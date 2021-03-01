Magazine: Ohio ranks first for drawing new corporate facility projects

The Fuyao Glass Plant in Moraine Ohio employs over 2000 workers. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“We are No. 1 for a reason, and that reason is we strive to have the best business and workforce friendly environment in the Midwest,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in the state’s announcement. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, businesses knew they could count on Ohio as a great place to invest, now and for the future.”

“Ohio’s No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year and the lofty standing of many of our communities speak to the value proposition of this state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive . “Thanks to outstanding leadership, close collaboration and creativity at the state, regional and local level, Ohio once again stood out as a top destination where both businesses and families can succeed and grow.”

To see a full list of the Site Selection honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.