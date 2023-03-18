Major I-75 construction work just south of Dayton begins next week

On Dryden Road, the ramp from the road to I-75 north will be closed April 9 until July 2025 as part of the I-75 reconstruction plan.

A detour will be set up from Dryden Road to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike (S.R. 741) to I-75 north.

Olentangy Drive Bridge will be closed between Bayside Drive and Barrett Drive from Monday, April 10th to Sunday, July 9th. as crews will be replacing a bridge.

A detour will go from Bayside Drive to Spinning Road to Barrett Drive.

New:

Crews will work on highway lighting on I-75 north between Little York Road and I-70 March 21 to March 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. which will result in lane closures.

Ongoing:

Lane closures on both sides of Woodman Drive between Kolmar Avenue and Burkhardt Road began on March 6 and will go until March 24. Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, crews are working on a bridge.

The I-75 reconstruction project is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for further travel updates.