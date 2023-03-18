Major I-75 construction work just south of Dayton begins next week

Some upcoming construction projects will affect state highways in Montgomery County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Interstate 75 is expected to be reconstructed between S.R. 725 and U.S. 35 which brings traffic pattern shifts, ramp closures and lane restrictions. The project brings new pavement, minor bridge repairs, lighting and storm sewers, ODOT said.
Upcoming:
I-75 will have multiple lane closures in both directions beginning March 26 and going until April 21. Lane closures will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Crews will work to shift one lane of northbound traffic onto the southbound side of I-75, which will allow this new traffic pattern to have three lanes of traffic in each direction, ODOT said.
On Dryden Road, the ramp from the road to I-75 north will be closed April 9 until July 2025 as part of the I-75 reconstruction plan.
A detour will be set up from Dryden Road to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike (S.R. 741) to I-75 north.
Olentangy Drive Bridge will be closed between Bayside Drive and Barrett Drive from Monday, April 10th to Sunday, July 9th. as crews will be replacing a bridge.
A detour will go from Bayside Drive to Spinning Road to Barrett Drive.
New:
Crews will work on highway lighting on I-75 north between Little York Road and I-70 March 21 to March 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. which will result in lane closures.
Ongoing:
Lane closures on both sides of Woodman Drive between Kolmar Avenue and Burkhardt Road began on March 6 and will go until March 24. Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, crews are working on a bridge.
The I-75 reconstruction project is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.
Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for further travel updates.
About the Author