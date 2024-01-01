Man accused in Dayton abduction, domestic incident arrested in Moraine

Investigators later determined multiple bullets were fired at the residence and at least one vehicle was hit, he added. No injuries were reported.

“As the investigation unfolded, our officers discovered that at least two individuals at the scene of the shooting incident had also been involved in a domestic violence and abduction incident the previous day in the city of Dayton,” Parish said.

The alleged suspect and victim were detained.

Moraine police arrested and booked Allen T. Cressel, 52, of Dayton, into the Montgomery County Jail. He’s facing one count of domestic violence in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Moraine residence in connection to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests directly related to the shooting have been made, Parish said.