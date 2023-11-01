Man accused of attacking ex, her family in Dayton

A man is facing charges after he reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and her family, cutting at least one person with a knife.

Fred Reed Jr., 33, is accused of kicking in the back door of his ex’s Dayton home around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

His ex-girlfriend told police he punched her in the face and she tried to fight back using a small baseball bat, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Reed reportedly grabbed a knife and cut her on the left hand.

The woman’s sister tried to help her and was hit the face and strangled, according to an affidavit. The ex was able to get the knife from Reed and then stabbed him.

Her son told police he also attempted to help and received a small wound on his hand as a result, according to court documents.

Reed had non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Reed was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails booking website.