Man accused of beating, sexually assaulting woman over holiday weekend indicted

A woman called 911 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to report a sexual assault, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The caller said a man had also beaten her and held her and another woman inside an apartment for multiple days who also had two guns and a machete, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

The woman reportedly escaped and ran to a laundromat on North Dixie Drive to get help. She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton and had bruising on her forehead, neck, right side of her head, her right eye and scratches on the back of her neck, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies she got into an argument with McIntyre about cheating around 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

“McIntyre became angry at her and started hitting her,” an affidavit stated. “He assaulted her on and off for several hours.”

The woman also said that McIntyre took her cellphone and purse.

“He told her she wasn’t allowed to leave,” the affidavit read.

She escaped when he was looking through her phone, court documents read.

McIntyre was arrested at the apartment early Jan. 2 after police found him hiding in a closet under clothing. He is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.