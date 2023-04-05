Man accused of breaking into home, holding Dayton family against their will

A man is facing charges after he reportedly broke into a Dayton house in February and held a family, including a 12-year-old boy, against their will.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a man, woman and their son reported two people broke into their Laurel Drive house and fired a gun at the man, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
One of the suspects went to the front door and reportedly claimed to be the police while the other person went to the back of the house and broke a window to get inside.
After a suspect fired a gun at the man, he returned fire, according to an affidavit. It was not clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.
The family reported they were held against their will in the living room and that the suspects demanded property.
“They said the suspects stole a firearm and fled the scene,” an affidavit read.
A Dayton police evidence technician recovered blood at the scene and led investigators to Darnell W. Bailey, according to court documents.
During a police interview, the 44-year-old reportedly admitted to knocking on the door and breaking into the house.
Bailey was charged with three counts of kidnapping and one count each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
An attorney is not listed for Bailey at this time. We will reach out to his attorney once they are listed.
It is not clear if anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.
