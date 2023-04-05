Man accused of breaking into home, holding Dayton family against their will

“They said the suspects stole a firearm and fled the scene,” an affidavit read.

A Dayton police evidence technician recovered blood at the scene and led investigators to Darnell W. Bailey, according to court documents.

During a police interview, the 44-year-old reportedly admitted to knocking on the door and breaking into the house.

Bailey was charged with three counts of kidnapping and one count each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

An attorney is not listed for Bailey at this time. We will reach out to his attorney once they are listed.

It is not clear if anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.